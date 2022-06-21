Dr. Okhah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zachary Okhah, MD
Overview of Dr. Zachary Okhah, MD
Dr. Zachary Okhah, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Okhah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Okhah's Office Locations
-
1
Bellagiu Surgical Center Inc2310 S DIXIE HWY, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (301) 943-1070
-
2
Surgeon's Ambulatory Surgical Center8585 Sunset Dr Ste 107, Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 697-4631
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Okhah?
Dr. Zach at Ph1 is a skillful and competent surgeon. He is a master of his craft and I am very glad I had chose him as my surgeon. He was clear in what to expect and how best to maintain my results. His staff was helpful; I had many questions and they were willing to assist with grace and compassion.
About Dr. Zachary Okhah, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1720425879
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okhah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okhah works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Okhah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okhah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okhah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okhah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.