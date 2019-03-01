Dr. Zachary Pollack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Pollack, MD
Dr. Zachary Pollack, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
1
Sonodiagnostics LLC5350 Tallman Ave NW Ste 420, Seattle, WA 98107 Directions (206) 781-6161Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Meridian Women's Health At Ballard1455 NW Leary Way Ste 250, Seattle, WA 98107 Directions (206) 668-6644
3
Northwest Hospital1550 N 115th St, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 520-5000
- 4 15808 Mill Creek Blvd, Mill Creek, WA 98012 Directions (206) 668-6644
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Pollack is wonderful and caring provider. I recommend him to all my friends. He takes the time to listen to me and I feel like he truly cares. He is also extremely smart and has a lot of experience as an OB.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Pollack has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollack has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollack.
