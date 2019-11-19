See All Nuclear Radiologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Zachary Rattner, MD

Nuclear Radiology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Zachary Rattner, MD is a Nuclear Radiology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkin U|Yale Med Sch

Dr. Rattner works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Physicians Medical Group
    995 Gateway Center Way Ste 207, San Diego, CA 92102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 263-9729

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Paradise Valley Hospital
  • Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Zachary Rattner, MD

    Specialties
    • Nuclear Radiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003867276
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkin U|Yale Med Sch
    Residency
    • Yale Med Sch
    Internship
    • Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology and Nuclear Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zachary Rattner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rattner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rattner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rattner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rattner works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rattner’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rattner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rattner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rattner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rattner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

