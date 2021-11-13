Dr. Zachary Reardon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reardon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Reardon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Zachary Reardon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mobile, AL.
Dr. Reardon works at
Urology Associates Of Mobile168 Mobile Infirmary Blvd, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 433-1895Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Urology Associates of Grove Hill297B S Jackson St, Grove Hill, AL 36451 Directions (251) 433-1895
Providence Hospital6701 Airport Blvd Ste B135, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 660-3510Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Grove Hill Memorial Hospital
- Mobile Infirmary
- Pascagoula Hospital
- Providence Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great Doctor. He always has your best interest in mind. Will continue to use him.
- Urology
- English
- 1073804209
- Urology
Dr. Reardon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reardon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reardon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reardon has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reardon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Reardon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reardon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reardon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reardon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.