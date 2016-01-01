Dr. Zachary Reicher, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reicher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Reicher, DDS
Overview
Dr. Zachary Reicher, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bel Air, MD.
Dr. Reicher works at
Locations
-
1
Churchville Family Dentistry1402 E Churchville Rd, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 498-4583Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reicher?
About Dr. Zachary Reicher, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1588923270
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reicher accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Reicher using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Reicher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reicher works at
Dr. Reicher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reicher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reicher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reicher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.