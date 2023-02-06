Dr. Zachary Ries, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ries is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Ries, MD
Overview of Dr. Zachary Ries, MD
Dr. Zachary Ries, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA.
Dr. Ries works at
Dr. Ries' Office Locations
Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons PC6001 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 224-1414Monday7:45am - 4:00pm
Dr. Jeffrey L. Gum210 E Gray St Ste 900, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 584-7525
Hospital Affiliations
- Grinnell Regional Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ries performed L3-S1 spinal decompression and lumbar fusion. I I had left and right leg and hip pain as well as back pain. Dr. Ries explained the procedure, realistic expectations for recovery and answered all my questions. I am very pleased with my recovery at this time and the results so far are better than I anticipated. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Zachary Ries, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1841558285
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
