Overview of Dr. Zachary Ripp, MD

Dr. Zachary Ripp, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with White Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Ripp works at Practice At 5201 Harry Hines Blvd in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.