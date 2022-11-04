Dr. Zachary Ritchie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritchie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Ritchie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zachary Ritchie, MD
Dr. Zachary Ritchie, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Plainfield, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.
Dr. Ritchie's Office Locations
Stafford Pointe Family Physicians1100 Southfield Dr Ste 1310, Plainfield, IN 46168 Directions
Hendricks Orthopedics and Sports Medicine301 Satori Pkwy Ste 120, Avon, IN 46123 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zach Ritchie provides exceptional patient care. He and office staff are very nice and knowledgeable. I would strongly recommend him to my family and friends.
About Dr. Zachary Ritchie, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1992118822
Education & Certifications
- St. Vincent Hospital
- Macneal Memorial Hospital
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
