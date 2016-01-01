Overview of Dr. Zachary Rohr, DPM

Dr. Zachary Rohr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Rohr works at Gateway Foot & Ankle Center in Clarksville, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.