Dr. Zachary Rost, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Rost, MD
Overview of Dr. Zachary Rost, MD
Dr. Zachary Rost, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Maumee, OH.
Dr. Rost works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rost's Office Locations
-
1
St. Luke's Hospital5901 Monclova Rd, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 893-7800
-
2
The University of Toledo Medical Center3000 Arlington Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-6462
-
3
ProMedica Physicians Hospitalists2142 N Cove Blvd, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rost?
About Dr. Zachary Rost, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- English
- 1174942494
Education & Certifications
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rost accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rost works at
Dr. Rost has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rost.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.