Dr. Zachary Scheer, MD
Overview of Dr. Zachary Scheer, MD
Dr. Zachary Scheer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Beartooth Billings Clinic, Glendive Medical Center and St. Vincent Healthcare.
Dr. Scheer's Office Locations
Ortho Montana West1739 Spring Creek Dr, Billings, MT 59102 Directions (406) 237-5050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beartooth Billings Clinic
- Glendive Medical Center
- St. Vincent Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scheer did my total knee replacement I could not be happier. He gave me my life and activity level back. No pain !!!!
About Dr. Zachary Scheer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1841388832
Education & Certifications
- The Core Institute, Total Joint Replacement
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
