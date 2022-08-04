Overview of Dr. Zachary Shanitkvich, MD

Dr. Zachary Shanitkvich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.



Dr. Shanitkvich works at Midwest Women's Healthcare Specialists in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Belton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.