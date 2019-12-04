Dr. Zachary Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zachary Smith, MD
Dr. Zachary Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute675 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8143
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Dr. Zachary Smith is the best of the best! I am so very thankful he was able to do my back surgery!!!! I am hopeful for the future now, thanks to Dr. Smith!!!!
About Dr. Zachary Smith, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1982846788
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.