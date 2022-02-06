Dr. Zachary Soler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Soler, MD
Overview of Dr. Zachary Soler, MD
Dr. Zachary Soler, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Soler's Office Locations
MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soler?
As a result of Parkinson’s, my husband suffered from a chronic runny nose adding to his many health issues associated with the progressive disease. We learned about an innovate treatment that Dr. Soler offered and took a chance. A type of cryosurgery, the treatment had an immediate positive effect and within time, completely solved the problem. Wonderful doctor !
About Dr. Zachary Soler, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1619121464
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
