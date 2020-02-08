Dr. Zachary Steiner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Steiner, DO
Dr. Zachary Steiner, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Alaska Native Medical Center and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Zachary Steiner, DO4001 Laurel St Ste 204, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 521-4625
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Alaska Native Medical Center
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
My Dad nearly died. Dr Steiner needed to decide how best to care for him. This doctor showed wisdom in knowing it would have done more damage to jump in and do surgery. Dad has a long road ahead but if he makes smart choices he will have more years thanks to the team of doctors who looked to Dr Steiner for the ultimate choices in his care.
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- Saint Barnabas Health Care System
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Dr. Steiner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steiner has seen patients for Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Steiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.