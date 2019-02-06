Dr. Zachary Stinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Stinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zachary Stinson, MD
Dr. Zachary Stinson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Stinson works at
Dr. Stinson's Office Locations
Nemours Children's Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
San Antonio Mission Orthopedics105 E Hackberry St, Pearsall, TX 78061 Directions (210) 587-8120
San Antonio Mission Orthopedics5307 Broadway Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 587-8120
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
One of the GREATEST ORTHOPEDIC SURGEONS on this side of HEAVEN!!!!!
About Dr. Zachary Stinson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1154503274
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- University of Texas Health Science Center University Hospital
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stinson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stinson.
