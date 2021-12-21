Dr. Zachary Stone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Stone, MD
Overview of Dr. Zachary Stone, MD
Dr. Zachary Stone, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.
Dr. Stone's Office Locations
Pareto Health and Wellness of Alabama4745 Chace Cir Ste 101, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 733-7110
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Easy going and friendly
About Dr. Zachary Stone, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1063512242
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stone accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
