Dr. Zachary Torgersen, MD
Dr. Zachary Torgersen, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE.
Methodist Physicians Clinic - Colon and Rectal Surgery9850 Nicholas St Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 343-1122Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was hospitalized with diverticulitis and Dr Torgersen was the specialist that saw me. He really listened to me and genuinely cared about me and my condition. He is always kind, respectful and personable. We talked about all options that might help my condition, instead of the “eat more fiber and get more exercise” that I’ve heard from every other doctor. I do eat well, get exercise, and am in good physical shape. I am very happy with Dr Torgersen and the care that I’ve received from him.
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1750679593
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
