Dr. Zachary Townsend, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital South.



Dr. Townsend works at Beavercreek Family Medicine in Beavercreek, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.