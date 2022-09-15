Overview of Dr. Zachary Vandegriend, MD

Dr. Zachary Vandegriend, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vandegriend works at Central Coast Otolaryngology in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Earwax Buildup and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.