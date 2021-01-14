See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Austin, TX
Dr. Zachary Wassmuth, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.6 (16)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Zachary Wassmuth, MD

Dr. Zachary Wassmuth, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.

Dr. Wassmuth works at Capital Otolaryngology in Austin, TX with other offices in West Lake Hills, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wassmuth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Otolaryngology
    12309 N Mo Pac Expy Ste 100, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 339-4040
  2. 2
    Capital Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgeons
    12309 N Mopac Expy Ste 100, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 339-4040
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Hollander Seth
    5656 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 327-0000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea

Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Infection in Infant Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Nose Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Polyposis, Familial Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 14, 2021
    Very knowledgeable about latest technology to help with snoring and sleep apnea
    About Dr. Zachary Wassmuth, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972577534
    Education & Certifications

    • Walter Reed Mc
    • Brooke Army Hosp
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zachary Wassmuth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wassmuth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wassmuth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wassmuth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wassmuth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wassmuth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wassmuth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wassmuth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

