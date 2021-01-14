Overview of Dr. Zachary Wassmuth, MD

Dr. Zachary Wassmuth, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.



Dr. Wassmuth works at Capital Otolaryngology in Austin, TX with other offices in West Lake Hills, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.