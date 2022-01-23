Overview of Dr. Zachary Weidner, MD

Dr. Zachary Weidner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Weidner works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Prince William Orthopaedics Hand Surgery & Sports Medicine Ce in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.