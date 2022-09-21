Dr. Willis accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zachary Willis, DO
Overview of Dr. Zachary Willis, DO
Dr. Zachary Willis, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Willis works at
Dr. Willis' Office Locations
Des Peres Hospital2345 Dougherty Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 966-9100
- 2 845 N New Ballas Ct Ste 360, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 219-1112
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been self conscious about the wrinkles on my forehead for years. But was also very scared of having an adverse reaction to the neurotoxin. Dr. Willis was extremely patient as he explained how it actually worked and calmed my fears. I am so happy with how my forehead now looks, I wish I would have done this sooner!
About Dr. Zachary Willis, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1265847016
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willis works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Willis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.