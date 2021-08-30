Dr. Zachary Wolff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Wolff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zachary Wolff, MD
Dr. Zachary Wolff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Wolff works at
Dr. Wolff's Office Locations
Toledo Clinic Inc.4235 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 479-5860
Augusta Oncology3696 Wheeler Rd, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 736-1830
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wolff is a thorough doctor and treats you like a person with symptoms rather than a condition on paper. He actually listens to what you have to say and helps problem solve and guide you as a patient. Having an autoimmune disorder is so difficult, but having a doctor like Dr. Wolff makes it easier to navigate. Besides being knowledgeable, he is kind. I can’t recommend him strongly enough!
About Dr. Zachary Wolff, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.