Dr. Zachary Zimko, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zachary Zimko, DO
Dr. Zachary Zimko, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Zimko's Office Locations
Bywater Mental Health PLLC10225 Ulmerton Rd Ste 3A, Largo, FL 33771 Directions (727) 371-0079Monday1:00pm - 4:00pmTuesday1:30pm - 4:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday1:00pm - 4:00pmFriday1:00pm - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
He is by far the best. Smart, kind, responsive and always on time. I couldnt want for anything more! Thank you Dr. Z.
About Dr. Zachary Zimko, DO
- Psychiatry
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1437508561
Education & Certifications
- Largo Medical Center
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Delaware
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimko accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimko.
