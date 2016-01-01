Dr. Zachary Zinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Zinn, MD
Dr. Zachary Zinn, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Morgantown, WV.
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4865Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 1 Stadium Dr Ste 3, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4865
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pediatric Dermatology
- English
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Dr. Zinn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zinn has seen patients for Rash, Ringworm and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zinn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zinn.
