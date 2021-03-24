See All Podiatric Surgeons in Rowlett, TX
Dr. Zachery Barnett, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Rowlett, TX
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Zachery Barnett, DPM

Dr. Zachery Barnett, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.

Dr. Barnett works at Wylie Foot and Ankle in Rowlett, TX with other offices in Wylie, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barnett's Office Locations

    Rowlett Foot and Ankle
    7700 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 300B, Rowlett, TX 75088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 474-3619
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wylie Foot and Ankle Specialist
    2300 W Fm 544, Wylie, TX 75098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 474-3619

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Extracorporeal Shockwave
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Sprain
Fracture
Fracture Care
Heel Pain
Heel Spur
Ingrown Toenail
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Sever's Disease
Stem Cell Therapy
Stress Fracture of Foot
Wound Care and Management
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Mar 24, 2021
    Dr Barnett and his staff have been awesome! I’ve had a tough road of re-hab since 8/2020 and finally see myself without a knee scooter soon! Thank y’all and God Bless y’all!
    Cindy — Mar 24, 2021
    About Dr. Zachery Barnett, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306288584
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zachery Barnett, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barnett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barnett has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

