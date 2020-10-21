See All Podiatrists in Doniphan, MO
Dr. Zackwrie Parr Sr, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Zackwrie Parr Sr, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (10)
Map Pin Small Doniphan, MO
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Zackwrie Parr Sr, DPM

Dr. Zackwrie Parr Sr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Doniphan, MO. 

Dr. Parr Sr works at Southeast Health Family Medicine of Doniphan in Doniphan, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Parr Sr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Health Family Medicine of Doniphan
    1 Hospital Dr, Doniphan, MO 63935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 996-7148

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center
  • Southeasthealth Center Of Stoddard County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion Surgery
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion Surgery
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Parr Sr?

    Oct 21, 2020
    As a former employee, who left on personal bad terms, I could say all kinds of things but honestly, Dr Parr loves his patients and bends over backward for them. If anyone gives him a bad rating it's because you didnt follow directions for care he gives you, that's on you. So many people want to unwrap their bandages after surgeries and then when it gets infected they want to come after the doctors. LEAVE IT ALONE. I've never heard him utter a bad word about his patients, even after they leave the office, unlike other doctors in pb
    — Oct 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Zackwrie Parr Sr, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Zackwrie Parr Sr, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Parr Sr to family and friends

    Dr. Parr Sr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Parr Sr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Zackwrie Parr Sr, DPM.

    About Dr. Zackwrie Parr Sr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528023934
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zackwrie Parr Sr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parr Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parr Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parr Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parr Sr works at Southeast Health Family Medicine of Doniphan in Doniphan, MO. View the full address on Dr. Parr Sr’s profile.

    Dr. Parr Sr has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parr Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Parr Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parr Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parr Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parr Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Zackwrie Parr Sr, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.