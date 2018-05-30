Dr. Kaleem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zafar Kaleem, MD
Dr. Zafar Kaleem, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children Neurology - Spring Lake7243 Della Dr Ste G, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (321) 841-3500
Orlando Health Inc392 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 352-5434
- 3 32 W Gore St Fl MP67, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 843-7103
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
We found Dr. Kaleem as an attending Neuro physician at Bay medical when my mother was having serious health issues. He has proven to be a very good, more than capable, truely concerend, caring doctor, focused on finding answers to complicated conditions that my mother was experiencing. We are lucky to have him and his staff in Panama City Florida.
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
- Neurology
Dr. Kaleem accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaleem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaleem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaleem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaleem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaleem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.