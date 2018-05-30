See All Neurologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Zafar Kaleem, MD

Neurology
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Zafar Kaleem, MD

Dr. Zafar Kaleem, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kaleem works at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children Neurology - Spring Lake in Orlando, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL.

Dr. Kaleem's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children Neurology - Spring Lake
    7243 Della Dr Ste G, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 841-3500
  2. 2
    Orlando Health Inc
    392 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 352-5434
  3. 3
    32 W Gore St Fl MP67, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 843-7103

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wada Test
Functional Movement Screening
ImPACT Testing
Wada Test
Functional Movement Screening
ImPACT Testing

Wada Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 30, 2018
    We found Dr. Kaleem as an attending Neuro physician at Bay medical when my mother was having serious health issues. He has proven to be a very good, more than capable, truely concerend, caring doctor, focused on finding answers to complicated conditions that my mother was experiencing. We are lucky to have him and his staff in Panama City Florida.
    Ty Lambky in Panama City Beach — May 30, 2018
    About Dr. Zafar Kaleem, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720392111
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kaleem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaleem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaleem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaleem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaleem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaleem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

