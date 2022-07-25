Dr. Zafar Latif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zafar Latif, MD
Overview of Dr. Zafar Latif, MD
Dr. Zafar Latif, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Latif's Office Locations
Halifax Health - Cancer Center for Hope303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
A superb physician. Always interested in the patient, listens carefully and converses in a manner that sets the patient at ease. His knowledge is impressive and his way of dealing with patients shows he cares.
About Dr. Zafar Latif, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1861627663
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Latif has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Latif accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Latif using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Latif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Latif has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Latif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Latif. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latif.
