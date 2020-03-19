Overview of Dr. Zafar Magsi, MD

Dr. Zafar Magsi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Fulton County Health Center, Henry County Hospital, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Magsi works at Vascular Center Physicians At Regency LLC in Perrysburg, OH with other offices in Wauseon, OH and Bowling Green, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.