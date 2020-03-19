Dr. Zafar Magsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zafar Magsi, MD
Overview of Dr. Zafar Magsi, MD
Dr. Zafar Magsi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Fulton County Health Center, Henry County Hospital, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.
Dr. Magsi works at
Dr. Magsi's Office Locations
-
1
Vascular Center Physicians At Regency LLC7007 Lighthouse Way, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 874-3246
- 2 725 S Shoop Ave Ste 104, Wauseon, OH 43567 Directions (419) 874-3246
-
3
Rise Medical Group LLC960 W Wooster St Ste 107, Bowling Green, OH 43402 Directions (419) 874-3246
-
4
U S Renal Care Bowling Green1037 Conneaut Ave Ste 101, Bowling Green, OH 43402 Directions (419) 353-1080
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- Fulton County Health Center
- Henry County Hospital
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Memorial Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Wood County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Magsi?
Dr. Magsi is knowledgable and very thorough. I appreciate his willingness to explain information. He is very pleasant and I feel very confident in his judgment. I highly recommend Dr. Magsi as a physician.
About Dr. Zafar Magsi, MD
- Nephrology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1659423929
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magsi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magsi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magsi works at
Dr. Magsi has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magsi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Magsi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magsi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.