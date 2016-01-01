See All Neurologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Zafer Keser, MD

Neurology
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Zafer Keser, MD

Dr. Zafer Keser, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ISTANBUL UNIVERSITY / CERRAHPASA MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Keser works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients.

Dr. Keser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Neuro
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 (507) 512-1011

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebrovascular Disease
Cerebrovascular Disease

Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon

About Dr. Zafer Keser, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1831543859
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • ISTANBUL UNIVERSITY / CERRAHPASA MEDICAL FACULTY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Neurology
Board Certifications
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

