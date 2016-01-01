Overview of Dr. Zafir Hawa, MD

Dr. Zafir Hawa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Univ Of Bombay, Seth Gorbandas Sun and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Excelsior Springs Hospital and Ray County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hawa works at Meritas Health Cardiology in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.