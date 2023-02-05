Dr. Zahab Ahsan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahsan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zahab Ahsan, MD
Overview of Dr. Zahab Ahsan, MD
Dr. Zahab Ahsan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodridge, IL.
Dr. Ahsan's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group3329 75th St # 200, Woodridge, IL 60517 Directions (630) 646-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He explained my injury, checked my ability to move my arm, and decided that physical therapy should be my first course of action. He was congenial, thorough, and I did not feel rushed.
About Dr. Zahab Ahsan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1629497045
Dr. Ahsan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahsan accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahsan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahsan speaks Hindi and Urdu.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahsan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahsan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahsan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahsan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.