Dr. Sm Abu Hassan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sm Abu Hassan, MD
Dr. Sm Abu Hassan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Bangladesh Medical College (Bmsri), University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Hassan works at
Dr. Hassan's Office Locations
Joseph M. Still Burn Centers3675 J Dewey Gray Cir Ste 300, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 863-9595
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love him! He is an amazing doctor and he really makes you feel at ease. He explained my condition, gave me detailed instructions about the procedure, and he made sure I understood everything. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Sm Abu Hassan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1144297466
Education & Certifications
- Bangladesh Medical College (Bmsri), University Of Dhaka
