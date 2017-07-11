See All Plastic Surgeons in Augusta, GA
Dr. Sm Abu Hassan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (10)
Map Pin Small Augusta, GA
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sm Abu Hassan, MD

Dr. Sm Abu Hassan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Bangladesh Medical College (Bmsri), University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Hassan works at Joseph M. Still Burn Centers in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Burn Injuries and Second-Degree Burns along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Dr. Hassan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph M. Still Burn Centers
    3675 J Dewey Gray Cir Ste 300, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 863-9595

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Burn Injuries
Second-Degree Burns
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Burn Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 11, 2017
    I love him! He is an amazing doctor and he really makes you feel at ease. He explained my condition, gave me detailed instructions about the procedure, and he made sure I understood everything. Highly recommend.
    Jul 11, 2017
    About Dr. Sm Abu Hassan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144297466
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Bangladesh Medical College (Bmsri), University Of Dhaka
    Medical Education

