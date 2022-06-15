Dr. Zaheed Tai, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zaheed Tai, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zaheed Tai, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida and Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Tai works at
Locations
Winter Haven Cardiology PA320 1st St N, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 512-5092
Comprehensive Cardiovascular Specialists2231 North Blvd W, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 353-1390
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
My father had a heart attack in 2008 and was taken to the ER. He met Dr. Tai at that time. He’s been a patient of doctor Tai ever since. He started out at Gessler Clinic with him. He will not go anywhere else. Dr. Tai is very knowledgeable and that’s why he is so busy and booked. I mean when you are good everyone wants to see you. We choose to wait especially if it’s not an emergency. He’s had to have nurse practitioners and others to join the office because he has gotten that busy. He’s doing a procedure my dad has waited on for a few months but we were told he was booked out when scheduled. He seems to be the first in our area to try different ideas or bring back procedures that use to be done.
About Dr. Zaheed Tai, DO
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, German, Polish and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Catheterization Med Center
- Loyola University Med Center
- Chicago Osteo Med Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tai has seen patients for Impella Device, Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tai speaks German, Polish and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.