Dr. Zaheer Ahmed, MD
Dr. Zaheer Ahmed, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Chesterfield, MO. They completed their fellowship with VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ahmed works at
Neurosurgery and Neurology, LLC111 Saint Lukes Center Dr Ste 20B, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (636) 685-7745
- St. Luke's Hospital
I have been a patient of Dr. Ahmed for several years. We meant when I developed a mild but annoying neurological problem. Dr. Ahmed was remedied in a short period. Our relationship continued with a life-threatening neurological situation. Dr. Admed has always made me feel like one of the most critical patients in his practice. At this time, my medical condition is stable. I know my medical situation will worsen. I have complete faith in Dr. Ahmed.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Oregon Health Science University
- Rush Westlake Comm Hospital
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
