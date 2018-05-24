Dr. Zaheer Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zaheer Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zaheer Ahmed, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA / FACULTY OF EDUCATION.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Zaheer Ahmed M.d.161 Saint Nicholas Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Directions (718) 456-9679
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
I love this doctor. He answers questions and speaks to the children and is very friendly. The only thing I hate is the long wait.
About Dr. Zaheer Ahmed, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1609189653
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA / FACULTY OF EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.