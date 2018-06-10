See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Zaheer Aslam, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zaheer Aslam, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital

Dr. Aslam works at Advanced Psychiatric Care PC in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Psychiatric Care
    9400 Gladiolus Dr Ste 340, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 935-5599
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Alcohol Withdrawal
Opioid Withdrawal
Tobacco Withdrawal
Alcohol Withdrawal
Opioid Withdrawal
Tobacco Withdrawal

Treatment frequency



Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cocaine Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 10, 2018
Incredible physician -- very professional; genuine and caring. A wonderful guide to better understand thinking and behavior.
Koury G. — Jun 10, 2018
Photo: Dr. Zaheer Aslam, MD
About Dr. Zaheer Aslam, MD

Specialties
  • Addiction Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1609950468
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • Medcenter One Health System
Residency
Board Certifications
  • Addiction Psychiatry
Board Certifications
