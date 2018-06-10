Dr. Zaheer Aslam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aslam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zaheer Aslam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zaheer Aslam, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
Dr. Aslam works at
Locations
Advanced Psychiatric Care9400 Gladiolus Dr Ste 340, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 935-5599Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Incredible physician -- very professional; genuine and caring. A wonderful guide to better understand thinking and behavior.
About Dr. Zaheer Aslam, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English
- 1609950468
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
- Medcenter One Health System
- Addiction Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aslam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Aslam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aslam.
