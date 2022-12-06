Overview of Dr. Zaheer Khan, MD

Dr. Zaheer Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Karnataka Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Zaheer A. Khan Mdpc in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.