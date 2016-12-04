See All Rheumatologists in Appleton, WI
Dr. Zaheeruddin Sheikh, MD

Rheumatology
3.2 (27)
Map Pin Small Appleton, WI
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Zaheeruddin Sheikh, MD

Dr. Zaheeruddin Sheikh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.

Dr. Sheikh works at Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton Inc in Appleton, WI with other offices in Neenah, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyositis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sheikh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton Inc
    2500 E Capitol Dr, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 831-5050
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Theda Care Orthopedic Care
    130 2nd St, Neenah, WI 54956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 729-3100
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Thedacare Physicians Internal Medicine-neenah
    200 Theda Clark Medical Plz Ste 240, Neenah, WI 54956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 831-5050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca
  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Polymyositis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Arthritis
Polymyositis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Arthritis
Polymyositis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Anemia
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Bone Density Scan
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dry Eyes
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dupuytren's Contracture
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Fibromyalgia
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Lupus
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Systemic Sclerosis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Vaccination
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Anxiety
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bunion
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Felty's Syndrome
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hip Sprain
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Overweight
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spondylitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Still's Disease
Systemic Chondromalacia
Temporal Arteritis
Trigger Finger
Vasculitis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wegener's Granulomatosis
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 04, 2016
    Dr. Sheikh is treating my inflammatory arthritis. He is doing a great job trying to find the best treatment for me. I am also in grief response after the death of my husband earlier this year. He understands that my depression and loneliness has an effect on my arthritis. Dr. Sheikh is knowledgeable, compassionate and friendly. I trust him to recommend treatments that will be right fir me.
    Brenda Merryfield — Dec 04, 2016
    About Dr. Zaheeruddin Sheikh, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1134220254
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zaheeruddin Sheikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheikh has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyositis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

