Dr. Zaheib Idrees, DO

Psychiatry
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Glendora, CA
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Zaheib Idrees, DO

Dr. Zaheib Idrees, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Chino Valley Medical Center, Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital, Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital, Montclair Hospital Medical Center, San Dimas Community Hospital and West Covina Medical Center.

Dr. Idrees works at Jacob And Associates in Glendora, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Idrees' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jacob And Associates
    Jacob And Associates
415 W Route 66 Ste 202, Glendora, CA 91740
(626) 963-4467

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chino Valley Medical Center
  • Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
  • Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
  • Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital
  • Montclair Hospital Medical Center
  • San Dimas Community Hospital
  • West Covina Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MetLife
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 10, 2022
    Dr. Idrees is one-of-a-kind. He never rushes his appointments, he thoroughly answers every question I have and is just an all around incredible individual. These days, I feel that psych care is generally rushed, yet Dr. Idrees treats me like I'm his only patient. I don't think I could ever use a different doctor. Thank you so much Dr. Idrees!
    Kaitlin Westfield — Feb 10, 2022
    About Dr. Zaheib Idrees, DO

    • Psychiatry
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063837151
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Southern California-L.A. County Hospital
    • Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • UCSD - University of California San Diego
    • Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zaheib Idrees, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Idrees is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Idrees has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Idrees has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Idrees works at Jacob And Associates in Glendora, CA. View the full address on Dr. Idrees’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Idrees. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Idrees.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Idrees, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Idrees appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

