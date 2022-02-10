Dr. Zaheib Idrees, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Idrees is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zaheib Idrees, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zaheib Idrees, DO
Dr. Zaheib Idrees, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Chino Valley Medical Center, Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital, Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital, Montclair Hospital Medical Center, San Dimas Community Hospital and West Covina Medical Center.
Dr. Idrees works at
Dr. Idrees' Office Locations
Jacob And Associates415 W Route 66 Ste 202, Glendora, CA 91740 Directions (626) 963-4467
Hospital Affiliations
- Chino Valley Medical Center
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
- Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital
- Montclair Hospital Medical Center
- San Dimas Community Hospital
- West Covina Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Idrees is one-of-a-kind. He never rushes his appointments, he thoroughly answers every question I have and is just an all around incredible individual. These days, I feel that psych care is generally rushed, yet Dr. Idrees treats me like I'm his only patient. I don't think I could ever use a different doctor. Thank you so much Dr. Idrees!
About Dr. Zaheib Idrees, DO
- Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1063837151
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California-L.A. County Hospital
- Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine
- UCSD - University of California San Diego
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
