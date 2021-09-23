Overview

Dr. Zaher Akkad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital, Abrazo West Campus, Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Akkad works at Affiliated Cardiologists of Arizona, Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ and Maricopa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Carotid Artery Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

