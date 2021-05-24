See All Otolaryngologists in Hanover, PA
Dr. Zaher Srour, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.8 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Zaher Srour, MD

Dr. Zaher Srour, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hanover, PA. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian-Columbia

Dr. Srour works at Advanced Otolaryngology And Allergy LLC in Hanover, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Srour's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Ent. and Allergy
    864 Broadway Ste 101, Hanover, PA 17331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 632-2221

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Hanover
  • WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
  • WellSpan York Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis

Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 24, 2021
    First of all Dr. Srour is a person. Not just a healthgrade. My entire family has been seeing Dr Srour for nearly a decade. When you first come in he usually checks everything, not just what you're complaining about. He has a system of tests and proceedures he uses with everyone. if you ask intelligent questions he will answer them with the same level of inteligence. My husband had a successful sinus surgery and sleep apnea diagnoses. No longer snores like a chainsaw. I had a successful septum surgery. I was a mouth breather. I am no longer. He stitched up my torn earlobe beautifully. Three of us have been through or are doing the allergy shots with great success. He's a great guy with a unique sense of humor. If you have a question about billing call his billing lady and straighten it out. Its that simple. We all think he is awesome. People in this area don't know how lucky they are to have someone of his caliber available to them.
    Michele — May 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Zaher Srour, MD
    About Dr. Zaher Srour, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194928069
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian-Columbia
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zaher Srour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Srour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Srour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Srour works at Advanced Otolaryngology And Allergy LLC in Hanover, PA. View the full address on Dr. Srour’s profile.

    Dr. Srour has seen patients for Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Srour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Srour speaks French, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Srour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.