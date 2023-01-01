Overview of Dr. Zahi Nassoura, MD

Dr. Zahi Nassoura, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Nassoura works at San Fernando Valley Vascular Group in Tarzana, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA, Burbank, CA and West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.