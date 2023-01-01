Dr. Zahi Nassoura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nassoura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zahi Nassoura, MD
Overview of Dr. Zahi Nassoura, MD
Dr. Zahi Nassoura, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Nassoura works at
Dr. Nassoura's Office Locations
Tarzana18840 Ventura Blvd Ste 100A, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 345-6126
San Fernando Valley Vascular Group23823 Valencia Blvd Ste 215, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 388-4012
Burbank2701 W Alameda Ave, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 345-6126
West Hills23101 Sherman Pl Ste 302 Fl 1, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 593-3453
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Appointment time was kept. First visit, and staff and Doctor appeared involved and interested in medical history. Very efficient.
About Dr. Zahi Nassoura, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1417995622
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Ny Med Coll Affl Hosps
- American University of Beirut
- College des Freres Mont La Salle
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Nassoura has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nassoura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nassoura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Nassoura works at
Dr. Nassoura has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nassoura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nassoura speaks Arabic.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Nassoura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nassoura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nassoura, there are benefits to both methods.