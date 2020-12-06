Overview of Dr. Zahi Rafeq, MD

Dr. Zahi Rafeq, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Haddon Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Damascus - Syria and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Rafeq works at The Heart House in Haddon Heights, NJ with other offices in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.