Dr. Zahid Akram, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.2 (11)
Map Pin Small New Port Richey, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Zahid Akram, MD

Dr. Zahid Akram, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Port Richey, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.

Dr. Akram works at Gulf Coast Pulmonary Associates in New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Akram's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gulf Coast Pulmonary Associates
    4746 Rowan Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 375-7788

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
  • Morton Plant North Bay Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 30, 2022
    I honestly don't know how anyone could give Dr Zahid Akrim a bad review! I have seen him 3 times this year. He has, each and every time, taken his time, listened to me with interest & intent, did a thorough exam, ran the appropriate tests and followed up exams were in complete detail, leaving me with no questions and completely informed! In addition, the girl at the desk is ALWAYS polite, helpful, even on the phone! I would and do recommend them 100% without hesitation! Tammy K.
    Tammy K — Dec 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Zahid Akram, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154314821
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zahid Akram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Akram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Akram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Akram works at Gulf Coast Pulmonary Associates in New Port Richey, FL. View the full address on Dr. Akram’s profile.

    Dr. Akram has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Akram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

