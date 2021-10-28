Overview of Dr. Zahid Akram, MD

Dr. Zahid Akram, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center, UPMC Horizon - Greenville and Upmc Jameson.



Dr. Akram works at Hermitage Nrlgy in Hermitage, PA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.