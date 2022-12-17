Dr. Zahid Cheema, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zahid Cheema, MD
Overview of Dr. Zahid Cheema, MD
Dr. Zahid Cheema, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Cheema's Office Locations
Oklahoma Foundation for Digestive Research535 NW 9th St Ste 325, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 272-6877
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Z has an extremely busy schedule, however makes the time for his patient and asks questions as well as provide solutions and plan of action
About Dr. Zahid Cheema, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1417924507
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tx Sw Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neuromuscular Medicine
