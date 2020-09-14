Dr. Zahid Choudary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choudary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zahid Choudary, MD
Overview of Dr. Zahid Choudary, MD
Dr. Zahid Choudary, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They completed their fellowship with Univ Of South Fl; Tampa Gnrl Hosp
Dr. Choudary works at
Dr. Choudary's Office Locations
Clark & Daughtrey Medical Group130 PABLO ST, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 284-5941
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice and friendly man. When requested to provide care, he showed up late at night to personally ask how I was doing. He truly is one of the best neurologists I’ve ever met.
About Dr. Zahid Choudary, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1801114160
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of South Fl; Tampa Gnrl Hosp
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choudary has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choudary accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choudary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choudary has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choudary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choudary speaks Hindi and Urdu.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Choudary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choudary.
